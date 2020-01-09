Ravens RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Against Titans
Ravens RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Against Titans
Ravens running back Mark Ingram was back at practice Thursday, after being out since he was injured December 22.
Katie Johnston reports.
