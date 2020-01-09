Global  

Ravens RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Against Titans

Ravens running back Mark Ingram was back at practice Thursday, after being out since he was injured December 22.

Katie Johnston reports.
Ravens RB Ingram, TE Andrews avoid inactive list vs Titans

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens running back Mark Ingram avoided the inactive list and was expected to suit...
Seattle Times - Published



Jeremy0333

Jeremy RT @fbgchase: Mark Ingram injury and Ravens receivers struggling made this a one-man show for Lamar. He passed or carried the ball on 83 p… 2 minutes ago

sailorrgoon

z. RT @sgellison: Eddie George: If Mark Ingram doesn’t get 25-30 rushes and Lamar Jackson has to throw more, Ravens will have problems. Numbe… 3 minutes ago

HardFoulNetwork

HardFoulNetwork🗣 RT @jamisonhensley: Ravens RB Mark Ingram: "S---, we got our***whooped today for real, so s---, we are going home. Yeah man, we didn't pl… 5 minutes ago

Amaryllis78

Amaryllis @Jaydeuceee @thecheckdown @KingHenry_2 He is. That’s Mark Ingram on the right. Ravens RB https://t.co/Y5AZ5CiJbX 7 minutes ago

Trejo_thehunter

✭ Trejo. ⁶ RT @CFBKings: There are *five* different Heisman Trophy winners playing in the Titans/Ravens game right now. • Mark Ingram (2009) • Robert… 7 minutes ago

arinfightinibis

Arin RT @PickSixPreviews: Titans/Ravens - 5 Heisman Winners on the roster tonight: • Mark Ingram (2009) • Robert Griffin III (2011) • Marcus Ma… 8 minutes ago

JJCMRC

JJCMRC RT @AKinkhabwala: #Ravens RB Mark Ingram also not mincing words: “We got our***whooped today.” 9 minutes ago

seanyd53

Sean Donohue RT @MorganAdsit: The Ravens were only down 8 in the beginning of the 3rd quarter. Sure Mark Ingram was nursing a calf strain, so 6 carries… 14 minutes ago


Ravens Fans Pumped For Saturday's Matchup With Titans [Video]Ravens Fans Pumped For Saturday's Matchup With Titans

Baltimore Ravens fans are riled up spending their Purple Friday at various team rallies around the state!

Credit: WJZ Baltimore

Baltimore County Rallies As Ravens Prepare To Take On Tennessee Titans [Video]Baltimore County Rallies As Ravens Prepare To Take On Tennessee Titans

Two rallies were held in Baltimore County Thursday ahead of the Ravens-Titans matchup on Saturday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore

