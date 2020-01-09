State Police Investigating Pregnant Texas Longhorn Shot And Killed

State police in Lawrence County are investigating after a pregnant Texas Longhorn cow was shot and killed in Slippery Rock Township; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso



Tweets about this KDKA READ MORE: https://t.co/cJBUnGkxrE https://t.co/sjGTkdju4V 35 minutes ago Gabe Keller RT @JenBorrasso: Someone shot a killed Maple—a Texas Longhorn. She was pregnant and set to deliver her calf in two months. Her owner is a… 35 minutes ago BURGHline.com Pregnant Texas Longhorn Shot And Killed, State Police Invest.. https://t.co/TK9RTfzj65 https://t.co/gKhoNOVqKt 1 hour ago Jennifer Borrasso Someone shot a killed Maple—a Texas Longhorn. She was pregnant and set to deliver her calf in two months. Her own… https://t.co/aErDltlIyM 1 hour ago Nicole Ford ANIMAL CRUELTY: State police are investigating after a pregnant Texas Longhorn cow was shot and killed in Slippery… https://t.co/N2YZ1v0CNl 1 hour ago PulpNews Crime Pregnant #Texas Longhorn Shot And #Killed, State #Police #Investigating - Jan 9 @ 2:40 PM ET https://t.co/ng7ZCVEu5R 5 hours ago Benjamin John Chiszar MPA, MS RT @KDKA: ANIMAL CRUELTY: State police are investigating after a pregnant Texas Longhorn cow was shot and killed in Slippery Rock Twp. http… 5 hours ago LivingPGH Pregnant Texas Longhorn Shot And Killed, State Police Invest.. https://t.co/RhL87lpJ7e 5 hours ago