WEB EXTRA: Lizzo Volunteers In Australia

Grammy-nominated singer Lizzo took a break from her tour to volunteer at a food bank in Australia to help communities impacted by the wildfires.
Turns out, she's 100% THAT Volunteer! Lizzo took time from her tour to help volunteer in Melbourne.


