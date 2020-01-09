WEB EXTRA: Lizzo Volunteers In Australia 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:41s - Published WEB EXTRA: Lizzo Volunteers In Australia Grammy-nominated singer Lizzo took a break from her tour to volunteer at a food bank in Australia to help communities impacted by the wildfires. 0

