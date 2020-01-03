Global  

Political Stalemate Over Senate Impeachment Trial Could Be Ending

Political Stalemate Over Senate Impeachment Trial Could Be EndingHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the articles will be transmitted soon.
U.S. Senate in stalemate over how to proceed with Trump impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Some Senate Republicans interested in Bolton impeachment testimony

In a stunning reversal, former national security adviser John Bolton says he is willing to give...
CBS News - Published


Pelosi will send impeachment articles 'when I'm ready' [Video]Pelosi will send impeachment articles 'when I'm ready'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump when she is ready, adding that House Democrats still need to see the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:31Published

Senate Republicans Say They Have The Votes To Begin Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Republicans Say They Have The Votes To Begin Impeachment Trial

CBS4's Skyler Henry has more now from Capitol Hill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published

