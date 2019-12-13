BIRDS OF PREY movie (2020) Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

BIRDS OF PREY - official movie trailer - (2020) - Plot synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female DC Comics characters -- Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya -- come together to save the life of a little girl, Cassandra Cain, from an evil crime lord, the Black Mask.



