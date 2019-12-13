BIRDS OF PREY movie (2020) Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead
BIRDS OF PREY - official movie trailer - (2020) - Plot synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female DC Comics characters -- Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya -- come together to save the life of a little girl, Cassandra Cain, from an evil crime lord, the Black Mask.
Directed by Cathy Yan
starring Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Bojana Novakovic, Ali Wong, Matthew Willig, Steven Williams
release date February 7, 2020