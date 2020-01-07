Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Judge Denies Request To Step Down In Harvey Weinstein Case

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Judge Denies Request To Step Down In Harvey Weinstein Case

Judge Denies Request To Step Down In Harvey Weinstein Case

The judge in the Harvey Weinstein sex assault has denied a request to step down in the case after scolding Weinstein for using a cell phone in the courtroom.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein's lawyers try to ban Allred from court

A judge has denied a request by Harvey Weinstein's lawyers to ban attorney Gloria Allred from the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Harvey Weinstein trial judge denies defense team's request that he recuse himself

Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial judge refused to recuse himself despite defense motion, saying he...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •The WrapAceShowbizFOXNews.comTelegraph.co.uk



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeepmore70

Hollywood-Fl Resists @AmbJohnBolton https://t.co/g6mmApgo4i There is no case to be determined anymore and The McGhan Case was already de… https://t.co/Iw9x1DKVQr 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Full Three-Quarters Of Prospective Jurors In Weinstein Trial Said They Couldn't Be Impartial [Video]A Full Three-Quarters Of Prospective Jurors In Weinstein Trial Said They Couldn't Be Impartial

Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. If convicted on the most serious..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News [Video]Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News

Judge Burke denied the motion, arguing that the new charges are "next to meaningless" as far as Weinstein's criminal case in New York is concerned.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.