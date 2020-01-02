Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shane Dawson Creates Entirely NEW Channel After CONTROVERSY

Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 03:28s - Published < > Embed
Shane Dawson Creates Entirely NEW Channel After CONTROVERSY

Shane Dawson Creates Entirely NEW Channel After CONTROVERSY

Shane Dawson just made a new channel on YouTube after fans said he didn't try hard enough for his beauty series.

Some think he was just there to make a quick dollar in the beauty scene with Jeffree Star.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shane Dawson Launches New Makeup YouTube Channel

Shane Dawson is stepping further into the makeup world! The YouTuber just launched a brand new...
Just Jared Jr - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shane Dawson Comes BACK From Controversy over Decade on YouTube [Video]Shane Dawson Comes BACK From Controversy over Decade on YouTube

Shane has been on the internet for OVER a decade of his life online, and that hasn't been shy of controversy or backlash. But in the recent year, he turned his channel to conspiracy content and..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 03:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.