Rally against possible war with Iran

PEOPLE GATHERING NEAR THEROOSEVELT BRIDGE- TO RALLYAGAINST A POSSIBLE WAR WITHIRAN.

NEWSCHANNEL 5'S MEGHANMCCROBERTS LIVE... MEGHAN..THE ORGANIZER OF THIS RALLYEXPECTING ABOUT 100 PEOPLE TOSHOW UP HERE ON THE NORTH SIDEOF THE ROOSEVELT BRIDGESPREAD A MESSAGE THROUGH ATLEAST THIS COMMUNITY.

THATTHEY DO NOT WANT TO GO TO WAWITH IRAN.

THIS GROUP HOLDINGSIGNS OPPOSING PRESIDENTTRUMP& SAYING THEY DO NOTAGREE WITH HIS ACTION TO KILLIRANIAN GENERAL QASSEMSOLEIMANI& THAT ACTION, THEYFEAR, WILL SPARK CONTINUBACKLASH AGAINST THE UnitedStates BY IRAN.

THOUGHPRESIDENT TRUMP SAYING THEDECISION TO KILL SOLEIMANI WASAN ACT OF SELF DEFENSE ONBEHALF OF THE United States TOPROTECT AMERICANS FROM ATTACKSAGAINST THE US OR USINTERESTS.

AND AT THIS POINT--NO INDICATION THAT WAR WILL BEINCITED.

