Study: Green Tea Drinkers Live Longer

Researchers also found the health benefits were more pronounced in men than women.

IN THE HEALTHWATCHTONIGHT, IT IS TEA TIME.RESEARCHERS IN CHINE AFTERFOUND AFTER STUDYING MORE THAN100,000 PEOPLE, IN 70 YEARS,THAT GREEN TEA DRINKERS LIVELONGER.MORE SPECIFICALLY, PEOPLE WHODRINK TEA AT LEAST THREE TIMESA DAY.STUDIES ALSO SHOW THAT THE

People who love their green tea may also enjoy longer, healthier lives, a large new study suggests.