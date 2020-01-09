Colorado's First Flu Death Of 2020 Happened In Canon City 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:29s - Published A senior citizen died from the flu last week. A senior citizen died from the flu last week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Increased flu activity this season Doctors say this flu season could be one of the worst ones yet. The flu season officially ends in May. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:34Published 6 hours ago Mother pushing for justice in son's police death The family of a man shot and killed by Westminster Police officers has filed a lawsuit against the city and the mother of the man spoke to Denver7 about what's next in the case. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:10Published 18 hours ago