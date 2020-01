Orange County Sheriff pleads for drivers to pay attention after 2 crossing guards hit 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WESH - Duration: 02:04s - Published Orange County Sheriff pleads for drivers to pay attention after 2 crossing guards hit Orange County Sheriff pleads for drivers to pay attention after 2 crossing guards hit 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Orange County Sheriff pleads for drivers to pay attention after 2 crossing guards hit REMAINS IN THE HOSPITAL TONIGHT.SANIKA: WESH 2’S AMANDA DUKESJOINS US LIVE FROM THE SHERIFF’SOFFICE WITH THE LATEST.AMANDA, WHAT DID THE SHERIFFHAVE TO SAY TODAY?AMANDA: ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFFJOHN MINA CALLED A NEWSCONFERENCE THIS AFTERNOON AFTERNOT JUST ONE, BUT TWO CROSSINGGUARDS WERE HIT BY CARSYESTERDAY ON OPPOSITE SIDES OFTHE COUNTYTHE SHERIFF THIS AFTERNOONPLEADED WITH DRIVERS TO PAYATTENTION.THE IDENTITY OF THE SCHOOLCROSSING GUARD WHO ENDED UPPINNED UNDERNEATH A CAR AT THISVIOLENT CRASH SCENE IN WINTERGARDEN WEDNESDAY HAS BEENRELEASEDTHE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYGISALAINE BOOKER, WHO LIVES INWINTER GARDEN AND HAS WORKED ASAN ORANGE COUNTY CROSSING GUARDFOR TWO YEARS, SUFFERED SEVERALBROKEN BONESSHE IS SEDATED IN CRITICAL BUTSTABLE CONDITION WHILE SHEAWAITS SURGERYWINTER GARDEN POLICE ARE STILLINVESTIGATING THE CAUSE OF THECRASH BUT SAID IT APPEARS ONE OFTHE CARS INVOLVED WAS EAR-ENDEAT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED, CAUSINGIT TO CROSS ONTO THE SIDEWALKAND TO STRIKE BOOKER.THURSDAY, SHERIFF MINA HELD ANEWS CONFERENCE TO TALK ABOUTTHE NEED FOR DRIVERS TO BE OTHE LOOKOUT FOR SCHOOL CROSSINGGUARDS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this