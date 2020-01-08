Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hamline Professor Says Thorough Investigation Needed In Ukraine Plane Crash

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
Hamline Professor Says Thorough Investigation Needed In Ukraine Plane Crash

Hamline Professor Says Thorough Investigation Needed In Ukraine Plane Crash

Erin Hassanzadeh has analysis on what the development could mean for ongoing tensions (2:12).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 9, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.