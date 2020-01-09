Police Officer Appreciation

Four- i'm raquel hellman.

this afternoon we're continuing to learn about how a community is standing by the family of the waseca police officer who is gravely injured after a shooting.

Developing story police setup-vo-4 police setup-vo-5 officer arik matson is from albert lea - currently lives in freeborn - and used to work for the freeborn county sheriff's office.

He was shot in the head while responding to a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight in waseca on monday night.

this is 37-year- old tyler janovsky - who authorities say shot officer matson.

He's charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

as officer matson recovers - the albert lea police department has set up an account in matson's wife's name at the city and county employees credit union to raise money for the family.

a go-fund-me has been set up for the family too.

The funds raised will help officer matson's family with medical expenses and every day needs like gas and groceries while he's in the hospital recovering.

Over 130- thousand dollars has been raised for the family hope church pastor- kaleb hurley says he is hopeful and belivees officer matson will get well soon .

of course our hearts are heavy but we would say undeniably our hearts are filled with hope because we know that arik is getting better on a regular basis and we're hearing good things.... in the wake of officer matson's shooting, people are saying thank you to police for their dedication to protect and serve. This is, after all, national law enforcement appreciation day.

This is, after all, national law enforcement appreciation day.

darren hanson has been in law enforcement for close to 30 years. He is passionate about protecting and serving the albert lea community. He can't imagine working in any other field. He says many officers realize early in life they are called to serve he responded with humility when asked about the importance of national law enforcement appreciation day..

He is passionate about protecting and serving the albert lea community.

He can't imagine working in any other field.

He says many officers realize early in life they are called to serve he responded with humility when asked about the importance of national law enforcement appreciation day..

Police appreciation-llmpkg-6 "to be honest this day kind of snuck up on me with the recent events this is probably the furthest thing on my mind.

If you see an officer on the street just say thank you we appreciate what you do.

Officers sometimes forget that and so its good for them to be reminded that the community truly does appreciate what they do."

another time that officers are appreciated for their service takes place in may.

In albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three.

Happening tonight - a prayer service for officer matson and his family.

it's from crossroads church in albert lea from six until eight. The community is welcome to attend.

The community is welcome to attend.

Kimt news three's isabella basco will be there.

She'll have the latest for us on our newscasts throughout the evening.

/ developing story