Police: One Person Killed In Collision With School Bus In Delaware 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published The bus was carrying children from Eisenberg Elementary School. The bus was carrying children from Eisenberg Elementary School.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Police: One Person Killed In Collision With School Bus In Delaware FOR NOW LIVE FROM FRANKFORD,HOWARD MONROE FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".MEMORIAL DRIVE IS STILLSHUT DOWN IN MINQUADALE,DELAWARE AFTER A SCHOOL BUSCOLLIDES WITH THE VEHICLE THISWILL AFTERNOON.AUTHORITIES SAY THAT THEDRIVER OF THAT CAR WAS KILLED.CHOPPER THREE HOVERED ABOVETHE ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION,THE BUS WAS CARRYING KIDS FROMTHE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.





Recent related news from verified sources Delaware: 1 dead, 5 hurt in collision of car and school bus WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other girls with her in a car were...

Seattle Times - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this WTVC NewsChannel 9 RT @SamLutherNC9: I-24 Wesbound lanes are now beginning to open after East Ridge Police confirms one person was killed and another another… 16 hours ago Sam Luther I-24 Wesbound lanes are now beginning to open after East Ridge Police confirms one person was killed and another an… https://t.co/f8szIy1QfZ 16 hours ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore One person was killed in a collision in Frederick County early Tuesday morning after he was partially ejected from… https://t.co/BKiHcvoeuj 5 days ago