Police: One Person Killed In Collision With School Bus In Delaware

Police: One Person Killed In Collision With School Bus In DelawareThe bus was carrying children from Eisenberg Elementary School.
Police: One Person Killed In Collision With School Bus In Delaware

FOR NOW LIVE FROM FRANKFORD,HOWARD MONROE FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".MEMORIAL DRIVE IS STILLSHUT DOWN IN MINQUADALE,DELAWARE AFTER A SCHOOL BUSCOLLIDES WITH THE VEHICLE THISWILL AFTERNOON.AUTHORITIES SAY THAT THEDRIVER OF THAT CAR WAS KILLED.CHOPPER THREE HOVERED ABOVETHE ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION,THE BUS WAS CARRYING KIDS FROMTHE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.



