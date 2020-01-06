Bill Cosby Blames #MeToo Movement For Sexual Assault Conviction 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published Cosby filed an appeal Thursday with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Cosby filed an appeal Thursday with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Bill Cosby Blames #MeToo Movement For Sexual Assault Conviction PLANE CRASH AND RISINGTENSIONS WITH IRAN AT 6:30RIGHT HERE ON CBS-3.COMEDIAN BILL COSBY FILINGAN APPEAL TODAY WITH THEPENNSYLVANIA SUPREME COURT, HEIS HOPING THAT THEY WILLRETURN A COURT DECISION LASTMONTH THAT UPHELD HISCONVICTION FOR DRUGGING ANDSEXUALLY ASSAULTING A WOMAN.AT PEEL FOCUSES ON THE JUDGESDECISION TO LET FIVE OTHERACCUSERS TESTIFY AND SENDCOSBY TO TRIAL DESPITEPROSECUTOR'S PROMISE IN THE TOHAVE THIS HAPPEN.EIGHT TWO-YEAR OLD COSBY IS





Recent related news from verified sources Bill Cosby files another appeal against sexual assault conviction Bill Cosby has filed an appeal after a court upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually...

SBS - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this