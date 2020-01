Philadelphia Police: Suspect Killed After Firing Shots At Officers In Frankford 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:18s - Published Howard Monroe reports. Howard Monroe reports. 0

Philadelphia Police: Suspect Killed After Firing Shots At Officers In Frankford 6:00 STARTS RIGHT NOW.I NEVER SEEN NOTHING LIKETHIS.6:00 O'CLOCK.HERE'S IS WHAT HAPPENING.CHAOTIC AFTERNOON INPHILADELPHIA AS SHOTS AREFIRED AT PHILADELPHIA POLICE.TONIGHT THE SUSPECT'S DEAD BUTQUESTIONS REMAINS.I'M UKEE WASHINGTON.I'M NATASHA BROWN IN FORJESSICA KARTALIJA.SITUATION UNFOLDED THISAFTERNOON IN THE CITIES FRANKFOR SECTION.THAT IS WHERE WE WILL FINDREPORTER HOWARD MONROE WHOINSTANT JUDGE US LIVE WITH THEVERY LATEST DEVELOPMENTS FROMTHE SCENE, HOWARD.REPORTER: WELL, THERE ISSTILL A VERY HEAVY POLICEPRESENCE OUT HERE.POLICE SAY IT IS JUST TOOEARLY IN THEIR INVESTIGATIONTO SAY EXACTLY HOW MANY SHOTSWERE FIRED, HOWEVER ONE OF OUR"EYEWITNESS NEWS" CREWS SAYTHEY SAW AT LEAST 76 EVIDENCEMARKERS, PEOPLE WHO LIVE INTHE NEIGHBORHOOD SAY ITSOUNDED LIKE A WAR ZONE.THE MACHINE GUNS, LIKEMACHINE GUNS, POP, POP, POP.YOU HEAR FIVE SHOTS.THEN WE HEARD THREE SHOTS.REPORTER: "EYEWITNESS NEWS"CAUGHT SOME OF THAT GUNFIRE ASPOLICE RETURNED FIRE ON ASUSPECT.THAT SHOOTING HAPPENED AT 1:00 THURSDAY AFTERNOON.POLICE SAY THEY WERE TRYING TOSURVEY WARRANT FOR PAROLEVIOLATIONS WHEN THE SUSPECTOPENED FIRE, AT TWO PAROLEOFFICE ARE.POLICE SAY THOSE OFFICERSRETURN FIRE AND THEN CALLEDSWAT FOR BACKUP.IT WAS CRAZY.IT WAS JUST RINGING LEFT APERIGHT REPEATEDLY.REPORTER: WHEN SWAT ARRIVETHE MAN STARTED TO FIRE AGAINFROM THE SECOND FLOORAPARTMENT, POLICE AGAIN,RETURN FIRE, APPARENTLYHITTING AND KILLING THE MAN.WE HAD TO TAKE THE DOOR TOENSURE THAT THE MALE WASSINGTO GO GET SERVICES THAT HENEEDED AND HE WAS PRONOUNCEDDEAD AT 2:52.REPORTER: PEOPLE LIVINGHEARSAY THEY SCENE ISUNCOMMON.IT IS CRAZY.IT IS NOT LIKE THAT ANYMORE.I LIVED IN FRANKFORD ALL MYLIFE.IT IS IN THE THAT BAD AROUNDHERE.YOU GOT PEOPLE LIKE THATHAVING A BAD DAY AND TAKES ITTO A DIFFERENT LEVEL.REPORTER: NOW POLICE, THEYHAVE NOT IDENTIFIED, THE MAN,IN THIS SCENARIO, HOWEVER,STAY WITH CBS PHILLYTHROUGHOUT THE EVENING FORVERY LATEST ON THEIRINVESTIGATION.GET THAT AT CBS PHILLY.COM.ALSO RIGHT HERE ON "EYEWITNESSNEWS".





