Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments

Lizzo's body positivity is an issue for Jillian Michaels, according to CNN.com.

Jillian Michaels is a celebrity trainer best known for her work on "The Biggest Loser".

She was speaking with BuzzFeed News' "AM to DM" when talk turned to the plus-size singer.

Michaels asked, "Why are we celebrating Lizzo's body?" Why aren't we celebrating her music?

Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.

There's never a moment where I'm like, 'And I'm so glad that she's overweight.
