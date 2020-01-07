Retired General Discusses US, Iran Conflict

With treasury."

Today -- waay 31 took our questions about this conflict to an expert.

Retired general jim pillsbury is a 3-star general with 38 years of experience.

He served as deputy commander general at redstone arsenal.

Waay 31's shoshbedrosian sat down with him today.

She learned about his own experience in the middle east and got his thoughts on the conflict.

General jim pillsbury, retired u.s. army lt.

General "you got to be aware of your environment at all times.

Look, see, report.

If there's something wrong, something you don't feel comfortable with, report it" general jim pillsbury shared what people on redstone arsenal and what american troops across the world are hearing.

With 38 years of experience in the military, pillsbury knows the drill.

He retired back in 2011 as the deputy commanding general of the u.s. material command.

Thursday-- he explained different potentials in the current crisis with iran.

General jim pillsbury, retired u.s. army lt.

General "i would hope that it wouldn't happen.

It did.

The missiles that were launched were ballistic missiles and were they aimed properly?

Was it on purpose that no americans were hurt?

The one thing that regimes in the middle east, save israel, want to do is stay in power" pillsbury told me he agrees with the deescalation president trump spoke about wednesday morning after iran fired missiles at a base in iraq where americans are stationed.

General jim pillsbury, retired u.s. army lt.

General "you never want to escalate if you don't have to.

You want to deter.

And that's what our military is all about...being strong, ready and right now, to deter somebody from wanting to be offensive...and i think the president used a measured response.

General jim pillsbury, retired u.s. army lt.

General "at the end of the day was he in the right to go out and take out that bad guy?

Yes he was" "that general in iraq was orchestrating the demonstration against our embassy which could have turned violent, which could've but it didn't.

General jim pillsbury, retired u.s. army lt.

General "they can't take us on a 1 on 1 in a war.

I mean it would be again their mission leadership, mission is to stay in power" stand up: general pillsbury told me how important the redstone arsenal is with the conflict in iran.

With numerous agencies that are tasked with different duties and responsibilities inside the fence on redstone, makes this base key to the operations over seas.

Reporting in huntsville...sbwa ay31 news.