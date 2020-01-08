Part 1 - Vigo County filing day: Who is running for office in 2020?

Responsibilities.

"primary election day" is less than "4"-months away.

"and today"..

"some vigo county residents" put their names on the ballot.

In this afternoon's "political alert"..

News 10's "jon swaner"..

Shows us..

Some of the faces..

To those names..

You'll see this year.

/////// ////// (18.42.20) "welcome to filing day here at the vigo county courthouse, one of the most optimistic and hopeful days of the year... lots of candidates brim with excitement, getting their candidacy off the ground for the 2020 primary election.

And in line first this year... former city councilman don morris and current auditor jim bramble.

They were the first ones in line at 8 o'clock this morning.

They were joined by fire chief jeff fisher, who's going to run for vigo county commissioner district 3... and mike morris currently on the county council.

He's also seeking that district 3 county commissioner seat.

We talked with some of the candidates about why they're filing for this year's election.

(18.12.19) "i think i can still contribute.

I think there are some avenues i want to take."

(18.38.10) "this is is the perfect opprotunity to move on to the next phase of my career, my life.

This is something i've been thinking about for quite a few years now.."

(18.40.31) "there's a lot of excitnig things going on in the county, and a lot of money going out.

And i think it needs to be monitored and spent wisely."

Now as we mentioned, we talked about jeff fisher and mike morris filing for that soon-to-be vacated district 3 county commissioner seat.

We talk with both candidates about why they're running for office this year.

