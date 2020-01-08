Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce "A Step Back"

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce 'A Step Back'

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce "A Step Back"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they plan to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family.

The dream couple wants to work on becoming financially independent, reports Business Insider.

A question-and-answer section on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website covers the details.

It outlined how the couple will change their relationship with the media moving forward.

Harry and Markle will work with "grassroots media organizations" rather than long-established brands.

They also won't participate in the royal rota system, which gives news outlets "inside access" to the royal family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 'Step Back' From Royal Family Roles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Wednesday they would "step back as senior members of the...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comE! OnlineTamworth HeraldTiverton Mid Devon GazetteNewsyLainey GossipBollywood LifePremium Times NigeriaEurasia Review


Madame Tussauds Majorly Shades Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And Their Wax Figures

Something looks a little bit different about the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mfrxncisco

Mason id simp for Meghan Markle too if I was Prince Harry FYM 3 seconds ago

FreeNazaninNow

Marian Shiels RT @PhilipPullman: Of course Meghan Markle is attacked by the British press because she's black, and of course Prince Harry is right to def… 5 seconds ago

JenniferYang17

Jennifer Yang RT @chicagotribune: Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ 8 seconds ago

nattijallen

Natalie Allen RT @FaeEllington: You should read this. https://t.co/jz9iKz9M8p 9 seconds ago

megitoh

伊藤萌紅 RT @nytimes: In Opinion Afua Hirsch writes, "Harry and Meghan’s act of leaving — two fingers up at the racism of the British establishment… 11 seconds ago

K_OGB

A Kyle You Can Trust RT @JoeNBC: A 13 year old boy saw the paparazzi chase his mother to her death. Don’t tell him to “move past it”. If this is how he believes… 12 seconds ago

yannickremy807

Yannick RT @2020predicts: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will announce their second child together. 13 seconds ago

foxiesmom6789

Foxiesmom6789 RT @catturd2: Dear media ... None of us give a***about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. That's all. 13 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family [Video]Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.