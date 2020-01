Baby Born From Mother Who Underwent A Uterus Transplant At Penn Medicine 1 minute ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:20s - Published Stephanie Stahl reports. Stephanie Stahl reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Baby Born From Mother Who Underwent A Uterus Transplant At Penn Medicine PERSON AT THE HOSPITAL OFTHE UNIVERSITY OFPENNSYLVANIA, A CHILD BORNFROM A MOTH SHORE UNDERWENT AUTERUS TRANSPLANT.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL IS IN UNIVERSITY CITYRIGHT NOW WITH MORE ON THISREMARKABLE, REMARKABLE BIRTH,NEAR.IT IS, FILES.MAKING THE IMPOSSIBLE,POSSIBLE.IT IS A BIG FIRST HERE ATPENN.FOR NEW PARENTS THEY REMEMBER,ONE FAITHFUL, PHONE CALL.PREGNANCY TEST IS POSITIVE.THATE MOTIONAL REACTION,DREAM OF BEING PARENTS.IT IS REAL NEW FOR JENNIFERAND DREW GETBRICK WHO HAVE ABABY BOY THEY NAME BENJAMIN.I WAS TOLD I WOULD NEVER BEABLE TO GET PREGNANT.REPORTER: JENNIFER, BORNWITHOUT A UTERUS, IS FIRSTPATIENT AT PENN TO HAVE A BABYFOLLOWING A UTERUS TRANSPLANTFROM A DECEASED DONOR.WHAT IS IT LIKE BEING A MOM.IT IS AMAZING.I THINK WE ARE EXTRA LUCKY BAYOUR BABY, BENJAMIN IS SO G HESLEEPS GREAT, EATS GREAT,DOING ALL OF THE THINGS HE ISSUPPOSED TO DO AND WE ARE OVERTHE MOON IN LOVE WITH HIM.REPORTER: IN ANNOUNCING THEFIRST OF THE KIND DELIVERYPENN HAS NEW PERFORMED FIVEUTERUS TRANSPLANTS AND IT ISACTIVELY LOOKING TO DO MORE.THE PATH BEFORE US IS VERYCLEAR AND WE EXPECT AT PENNISING TO GO LEAD THE EFFORT TOMAKE THE SCIENTIFIC MIRACLEACCESSIBLE TO ALL.REPORTER: AFTER THE UTERUSTRANSPLANT ONE YEARS AGO ANEMBRYO FROM THE GOBRICKS WHOLIVE IN RIDLEY PARK WASTRANSFERRED INTO JEN'S NEWUTERUS.BEN WAS BEEN VIA C-SECTION INNOVEMBER.WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN THEGREATEST GIFT OF OUR LIVES.AND NONE OF IT WOULD BEPOSSIBLE WITHOUT ALL OF YOU.REPORTER: MILESTONE ALSOFOR THE TEAM AT PENN.THE ULTIMATE SUCCESS OF THELIVE BORN CHILD THAT IS REALLYPINNACLE OF MY CAREER.REPORTER: FROM THE MOTH AREOF THE UNIDENTIFIED DAUGHTERWHO IS DECEASED THIS MESSAGE.WHAT A BEAUTIFUL, FITTINGLEGACY FOR HER TO HELP GIVETHE GIFT OF MOTHER HOOD TOANOTHER WOMAN.REPORTER: ANTI REJECTIONDRUGS NEEDED AFTER AN ORGANTRANSPLANT DID IN THE CAUSEPROBLEMS OR BIRTH DEFECTS.NOW THAT SHE HAS A HEALTHYBABY, DOCTORS DECIDED IT WASMOST SAFE FOR JENNIFER TO HAVEA HYSTERECTOMY SO SHE DOES NOTHAVE TO TAKE THOSE DRUGS.REPORTING LIVE FROM PENN, I'MSTEPHANIE STAHL FOR CBS-3





