'Could cost millions' - private security expert says regarding protecting Prince Harry and Meghan

As Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan prepare to live a more private lifestyle, security experts give a peak inside the world of protecting high profile figures.

The couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stunned Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family this week by saying they plan to spend much of their time in North America.

While the pair have not said where in North America they planned to reside, many observers pointed to Canada and Los Angeles, California as a logical choice.

The cost could easily run into the millions of dollars, said Mike Zimet, whose eponymous New York executive security firm has protected clients including U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alec Baldwin.

"If they want private protection, then a whole machine needs to be built around them," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan have said gaining financial autonomy is a key goal, but declined to say whether this extends to the cost of security, stating that their security detail is mandated by the British Home Office.

They also would need to worry about kidnapping of their son, Archie, said Zimet, who called that threat a "major situation, especially when it comes to terrorists.

Kidnap a kid, hold them for ransom, what are the parents going to do?"