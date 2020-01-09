Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Could cost millions' - private security expert says regarding protecting Prince Harry and Meghan

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
'Could cost millions' - private security expert says regarding protecting Prince Harry and Meghan

'Could cost millions' - private security expert says regarding protecting Prince Harry and Meghan

Executive protection services specialist talks about the task of keeping the high profile couple safe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Could cost millions' - private security expert says regarding protecting Prince Harry and Meghan

As Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan prepare to live a more private lifestyle, security experts give a peak inside the world of protecting high profile figures.

The couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stunned Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family this week by saying they plan to spend much of their time in North America.

While the pair have not said where in North America they planned to reside, many observers pointed to Canada and Los Angeles, California as a logical choice.

The cost could easily run into the millions of dollars, said Mike Zimet, whose eponymous New York executive security firm has protected clients including U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alec Baldwin.

"If they want private protection, then a whole machine needs to be built around them," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan have said gaining financial autonomy is a key goal, but declined to say whether this extends to the cost of security, stating that their security detail is mandated by the British Home Office.

They also would need to worry about kidnapping of their son, Archie, said Zimet, who called that threat a "major situation, especially when it comes to terrorists.

Kidnap a kid, hold them for ransom, what are the parents going to do?" (Production by Soren Larson and Alicia Powell)




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marquette University royal expert provides analysis on recent Duke and Duchess of Sussex news [Video]Marquette University royal expert provides analysis on recent Duke and Duchess of Sussex news

Steven Frieder is a senior advisor to the Marquette University President and an expert on the British Royal Family.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:30Published

Local Royal Expert Breaks Down Stunning Announcement From Duke, Duchess Of Sussex [Video]Local Royal Expert Breaks Down Stunning Announcement From Duke, Duchess Of Sussex

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.