5 Investigates: Deadline to ban electric shock devices passes

A deadline for a federal agency to ban devices that deliver electric shocks to disabled students in Massachusetts has passed.

It means business as usual at the Judge Rotenberg Center in Canton, the only school in the country that shocks its students with electricity.

That's good news for the school and those parents that still want the treatment.

But it's disappointing for advocates and others who say the time has come for the shocks to end.