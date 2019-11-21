Global  

Sport Clips In Turnersville Gives Out Free Haircuts To Law Enforcement Officers

Sport Clips In Turnersville Gives Out Free Haircuts To Law Enforcement OfficersThe haircuts were part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Sport Clips In Turnersville Gives Out Free Haircuts To Law Enforcement Officers

TODAY OFFICERS IN OUR AREAGOT WELL DESERVE BEAUTYMAINTENANCE.SPORT CLIPS INTURNERSVILLE, THEY GAVE OUTFREE HAIRCUTS TO THESEDEDICATED MEN AND WOMEN.




