Sport Clips In Turnersville Gives Out Free Haircuts To Law Enforcement Officers now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:15s - Published The haircuts were part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The haircuts were part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sport Clips In Turnersville Gives Out Free Haircuts To Law Enforcement Officers TODAY OFFICERS IN OUR AREAGOT WELL DESERVE BEAUTYMAINTENANCE.SPORT CLIPS INTURNERSVILLE, THEY GAVE OUTFREE HAIRCUTS TO THESEDEDICATED MEN AND WOMEN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Caring For Our Law Enforcement! Free lunch on us! Occurred on November 3, 2019 / Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "This video is shows a biker being a Good Samaritan, and finding police officers on the streets. I go and hand them.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 23:52Published on November 21, 2019