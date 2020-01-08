Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hoke named San Diego State head coach

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Hoke named San Diego State head coach

Hoke named San Diego State head coach

Brady Hoke has been named San Diego State's head football coach for the second time in his career.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hoke named San Diego State head coach

THE VERY BEST THEY CAN BE.



Recent related news from verified sources

Brady Hoke Becomes The Head Football Coach At San Diego State After Rock Long Steps Down

He is a star
Daily Caller - Published

Source: Hoke to replace Long at San Diego St.

San Diego State coach Rocky Long is stepping down after nine seasons and defensive line coach Brady...
ESPN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.