Mother Tries to Find Video Games` Owner After the Games Board Wrong Flight

(NAT SOUND- NINTENDO SWITCH/LEGEND OF ZELDA GAMEPLAY (PHONER GFX INCLUDED- SAMANTHA BARTZ/ TRYING TO RETURN VIDEOGAMES 12:18:45;29 ) ONCE OUR SON GOT BACK TO AUSTIN WE UNPACKED HIS BAG AND WE REALIZED....HE HAD COME HOME WITH 9 NINTENDO SWITCH GAMES.

BUT THOSE GAMES INCLUDING LEGEND-OF-ZELDA WERENT HIS. HIS MOM SAYS THE GAMES BELONG TO SOMEONE ELSE. JULIO STAND UP GRAPHIC: JULIO AVILA/@JULIOAVILATV ) HER SON LEFT FROM NORFOLK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON JANUARY 3RD, A FRIDAY. IT WAS ON THAT FLIGHT FROM HERE TO DALLAS THAT HE MET ANOTHER BOY ON THAT SAME FLIGHT AND THATS WHERE SHE SAYS THE MIX UP HAPPENED.

12:19:53;11 ) I PANICKED A LITTLE BIT JUST TRYING MY

MIND TO GO THROUGH ALL OF THE DIFFERENT WAYS HOPEFULLY WE COULD RETURN THESE GAMES.

DALLAS WAS THE LAYOVER, AUSTIN WAS THE FINAL STOP. 12:21:14;16 )....THE NEXT DAY, I CALLED AMERICAN AIRLINES TO SEE IF THEY COULD POSSIBLY PASS OUR INFORMATION ALONG TO THE BOY AND HIS FAMILY.

SHE GAVE THEM NAMES, THE FLIGHT NUMBER, DATE, AND SEAT NUMBER, BUT BECAUSE SHE DIDNT HAVE THE BOYS LAST NAME, THEY COULDNT HELP. SO WE REACHED OUT TO AMERICAN AIRLINES TO GET SOME ANSWERS. A REPRESENTATIVE FROM THE AIRLINE FOUND THE FLIGHT MANIFEST, SHOWING BOTH BOYS SITTING NEXT TO EACH OTHER. THE REP THEN TOLD US THEY WILL REACH OUT TO THE FAMILIES AND HELP CONNECT THEM. 12:23;23:00 )......I UNDERSTAND THERE ARE SOME THINGS YOU CANT LOOK UP WITHOUT CERTAIN INFORMATION, I DIDNT PRESS TOO HARD.

SHES TAKING THIS AS A LEARNING EXPERIENCE AND HOPES OTHER PARENTS DO TO. 12:24:14;14 ) WHENEVER YOUR CHILD IS FLYING UNACCOMPANIED THERE MIGHT JUST BE SOME THINGS THAT ARE BETTER LEFT AT HOME.

WE'LL BE IN CONTACT WITH THE BARTZ FAMILY AND AMERICAN AIRLINES, HOPING FOR A POSITIVE OUTCOME. IN NORFOLK, JULIO AVILA, NEWS 3.