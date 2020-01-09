Pregnant Texas Longhorn Found Shot To Death In Slippery Rock Twp. 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:17s - Published Pregnant Texas Longhorn Found Shot To Death In Slippery Rock Twp. In an investigation is underway after a pregnant longhorn was shot and killed in Slippery Rock Township; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

