Kids Are Building the Future of Gaming at Mine Faire

Minecraft mega fans came together in Philadelphia for a video gaming fair filled with fun and learning for all ages.

Hosted at the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University, children got the chance to immerse themselves in a virtual experience.

The event is just one of many nationwide fairs hosted by Open World Events, which is based in the nearby Bucks County.

The fair also raises money for Public Citizens for Children and Youth, making this the perfect opportunity to game for a good cause.

At the end of the day, it’s a perfect way to enjoy Minecraft: Education Edition!
