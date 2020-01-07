Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tampa together for Puerto Rico

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Tampa together for Puerto RicoTampa together for Puerto Rico
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ryl5858

PBWF2013 RT @RicenBeansrest: Tampa, Non-Profit organizations unite again to raise funds to purchase critical humanitarian aid to help earthquake vic… 1 hour ago

RicenBeansrest

Rice n Beans Tampa, Non-Profit organizations unite again to raise funds to purchase critical humanitarian aid to help earthquake… https://t.co/rX7G4ORiIN 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tampa residents check in on family in Puerto Rico after earthquakes [Video]Tampa residents check in on family in Puerto Rico after earthquakes

While Puerto Rico deals with another natural disaster, families in Tampa are checking in on their loved ones there.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Puerto Rico early Tuesday [Video]6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Puerto Rico early Tuesday

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.