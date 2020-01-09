Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce "a step back"

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce "a step back"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce "a step back"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they plan to &quot;step back as &apos;senior&apos; members of the Royal Family.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce that they are 'stepping back' as the senior Royals

Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement saying that they were 'stepping back'...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Essex ChronicleNPRFOXNews.comE! OnlineTiverton Mid Devon Gazette


SBS World News bulletin: 09/01/20

SBS News wraps-up all the national and international news including: President Trump calls for a new...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family [Video]Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:05Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moving to LA? [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moving to LA?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping back from their royal duties.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.