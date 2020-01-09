Harry, Meghan's move could be costly for Canadian taxpayers

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian taxpayers could be on the hook for millions of dollars a year in security expenses if Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan move there, even part time, as they step away from their royal duties, security experts said.

While the pair have not said where in North America they planned to reside, many observers pointed to Canada as a logical choice.

“I don’t believe they can refuse the government of Canada’s security,” said Larry Busch, an ex-Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer who directed security for world leaders including U.S. presidents and the royal family.