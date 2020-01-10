LEO Appreciation

Line of strong to severe storms will move across the area in the morning and into the early afternoon.

As of now, the officers across the country are being thanked today for their dedication to serve and protect.

This is national law enforcement appreciation day.

They're our neighbors and they're our community's protectors..

Today, our communities are honoring them for what they do áeveryá day.

They're on the job - day and night.

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of law enforcement officers are protecting the communities where they live, and where áyouá live.

" law enforcement, it's a tough job, you see the worst.

You see the worst in society, you see the worst things people never see in their lives."

Starkville police sergeant brandon lovelady says while some days are tough, community support keeps him grounded.

" it's good to have something positive, it lets folks know that they support you, they back you up and that you're not doing this by yourself."

Over the years, businesses and community members have shown their appreciation for the men and women who protect and serve starkville and oktibbeha county.

Oktibbeha county sheriff steve gladney says from time to time people will drop off special treats.

" i'll come in one day and there will be cakes and different things in the break room by someone out of the goodness of their heart wanted to make sure that they let us have."

" there's been several times we've been out and had like a major event happen and we didn't get a chance to go eat breakfast.

Everybody is hungry, everybody is trying to come back and get reports done, get rest or whatever we needed done and to come in and you'll see some different goodies."

Community members sometimes provide lunches, dinners, even simple "thank yous".

" kids in different organizations they'll write us a letter.it's absolutely the cutest thing."

Carpenter says it's those random acts of kindness that keep her going.

" it's very nice to know that even though we're working out here 24/7 we have the community support the entire time.

The times you think that you may have been forgotten, no nobody appreciates you, but then something shows up."

" this is a unique place and i'm certainly proud to be the sheriff of this county where i know that we're appreciated and people care about us."

There are a couple ways to show your appreciation... write a letter to a law enforcement officer or you can wear blue.

