Part 2 - Vigo County filing day: Who is running for office in 2020?

Part 2 - Vigo County filing day: Who is running for office in 2020?Part 2 - Vigo County filing day: Who is running for office in 2020?
In november, americans will select who will be our country's president.

That race is helping to generate lots of excitement for the upcoming election here in vigo county.

Today was the first day candidates could file for office.

News 10's jon swaner has more on how one race in vigo county is already hotly contested.

/////// (18.43.37) on tuesday, current county commissioner brad anderson announced that he would not seek re-election in 2020.

And it did not take long for us to find out who could be his replacement.

Current fire chief jeff fisher filed shortly after 8 o'clock this morning.

He is filing as a democrat... and then on the republican side is current county councilman mike morris.

We talked with both men about the upcoming election.

(18.39.43) "i think that i've proven that over my career with having a republican mayor and myself being a democrat.

I hope that other people see that i can work with other people."

(18.40.59) "county government in the state of indiana is unique.

And i think i've seen where the bonds are, what the payments are, what the needs are in the county."

Now of course, the deadline to file for this election is at noon on friday, february 7th.

Primary election day here in the state of indiana is tuesday, may 5th.

From the vigo county courthouse, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you.

