Local Reaction to Middle East Conflict

U-s military forces.

It was in response to a u-s drone attack that killed a top iranian general.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson is finding out how this news is impacting people from other countries.

the middle east restaurant... the only one of its kind in rochester.

With this city being so diverse... i wanted to find out how people who come from different countries are responding to the news.

President trump addressed the nation.

No americans were harmed in last night's attack by the iranian regime."

President trump addressed the nation.

After iran launched more thn a dozen missiles at u-s military bases in iraq.

Meanwhile in rochester... people are watching news from back home to see what's next.

Nat: i hope no war, that's my message.

Mubarak hagomer is from sudan... and anwar sandoqah is from jordan.

He owns the middle east restaurant in rochester.

He believes that the death of iran's top general qassem soleimani was a good thing.

Iran reax-pkg-3 anwar sandoqah: qassem soleimani very dangerous for middle east... mubarak hagomer: he said to you this qassem soleimani, he was dangerous for arabs countries for the syria, for the lebanon, for the jordan, for iraq, yeah he's dangerous for them.

Iran reax-pkg-5 the two expressed they appreciated the president's speech... and think sanctions imposed against iran will help.

That's because what's happening in one arabic country impacts all of them.

Yeah my message for america or for all worldly nations is for us to live in peace.

You're going to live in this life once you know.

You have to live happy.

Happy with family, happy as a nation, happy... we're all human beings.

/ iran reax-ltag-2 anwar sandoqah opened this restaurant just five months ago.

He tells me he's hopeful for peace in his home country of jordan... and all of the middle east.

Live in rochester- calyn thompson-kimt news 3.

We're told nationally - administrations officials are back on capitol hill today giving lawmakers classified briefings on iran.

