UPS employee brutally attacks coworker

CHILLING VIDEO SHOWS THE MOMENTA MAN BRUTALLY ATTACKS A U-P-SDRIVER IN A QUIET FORT MYERSNEIGHBORHOOD.THANKS FOR BEING WITH US- I AMPATRICK NOLAN.JANE MONREAL IS ON ASSIGNMENT.FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ IS ATBOTANICA LAKES WHERE - FOR THEFIRST TIME - A NEIGHBOR EXPLAINSWHAT SHE DID TO TRY AND HELP.WE DO WANT TO WARN YOU, THEVIDEO IS INTENSE.SANDRA?LL INTRO:JANE, PATRICK -- AS YOU CAN SEETHIS A GATED COMMUNITY, PEOPLELIVE HERE TO FEEL SAFE... BUTTHAT FEELING OF SECURITY CHANGEDMONDAY NIGHT WHEN A UPS TRUCKPULLED UP OUTSIDE LAURENOAKLEY'S HOME...SOT(LAUREN OAKLEY, WITNESS):"My doorbell rang and it washer."JUST AS LAUREN OAKLEY WASGETTING READY TO READ BEDTIMESTORIES TO HER KIDS MONDAYNIGHT-- THE BRUTAL ATTACK BEGANTO UNFOLD RIGHT BY HER FRONTDOOR...SOT(LAUREN OAKLEY, WITNESS):"I could visibly see her and Isaw him behind herPOLICE SAY THAT MAN IS 23-YEAROLD JAMES ROBINSON -- HE TURNEDHIMSELF-IN THURSDAY MORNING...A SECURITY CAMERA CAPTURED THEMOMENT POLICE SAY ROBINSONBRUTALLY PUNCHED AND PUSHED THEOTHER UPS DRIVER HE WAS WORKINGWITH...*NATS* "help me".... "helpme"... "sit the *** down" ...SOT(LAUREN OAKLEY, WITNESS):"As much as I tried to keep themaway from the experience, theywere awake, they did hear thescreams, they did see out thewindows."OAKLEY DID NOT OPEN THE DOORFEARING FOR HER 4-CHILDREN'SSAFETY -- BUT DID CALL 911...*NATS* "Oh my god help me" "helpme"THE VICTIM'S SCREAMS FOR HELPSTILL ECHOING IN THEIR MINDS...SOT(LAUREN OAKLEY, WITNESS):"My children have cried when thedoorbell rings.

If they hearnoises they get very startledand it’s been very disturbingfor all of us."IN A STATEMENT, UPS SAID THEVICTIM WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITALAND IS RECOVERING...SOT(LAUREN OAKLEY, WITNESS):"The mental aspect that goesalong with it, there’s no wayshe’s ok after that."LL TAG:UPS SAYS ROBINSON WASIMMEDIATELY TERMINATED FOLLOWINGTHE ATTACK AND THE VICTIM ISGETTING EXTENDED SUPPORT T