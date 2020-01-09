Hailey Bieber Calls Out Haters Who 'Downplay' Justin Bieber's Lyme Disease Diagnosis | Billboard News

Hailey Bieber has leapt to her husband's defence by criticizing those who "belittle" Justin's Lyme...



Recent related videos from verified sources Hailey Bieber supported by Gigi and Bella Hadid Hailey Bieber supported by Gigi and Bella Hadid Hailey Bieber has been getting support from Gigi and her sister Bella following her husband Justin's diagnosis of Lyme disease. The singer revealed that.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:54Published 4 hours ago Justin Bieber Has Lyme Disease Justin Bieber revealed that he had been “recently diagnosed” with Lyme disease. Credit: Celebrity Wire Duration: 01:10Published 6 hours ago