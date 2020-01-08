AIRPORT BOXES

Global  

In illinois?

Chicago's ?

Hare and midway international airports have added boxes?

Where travelers can toss out their weed before boarding a flight.

The cannabis boxes were put in the airports as legal marijuana sales started in illinois.

They're located just past ??a?

And even though the tsa can't arrest you, they can stop you?

As marijuana is still*illegal on a federal level.

Illinois residents can legally have up to 30 grams of marijuana.

If you're from outside the state you can buy half that amount.



