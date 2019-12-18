Global  

Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Is The Key

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:21s
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Is The Key

Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Is The Key

Mike Max is live from California with a preview on Saturday’s big game (2:21).

WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan.

9, 2020
0
papes003

Jesse RT @christomasson: The #Vikings three weeks ago against the Packers had 139 yards total offense, the second-lowest in Mike Zimmer's six yea… 27 seconds ago

MajorRager_Max

Max Barrera RT @BrandomMolina: Lmao. Vikings thought they can win with Kirk Cousins’ arm. You take away Dalvin Cook and this entire team starts to fall… 40 seconds ago

weeklyspiral

Weekly Spiral Vikings may lose this game but Kirk has been the least of their problems. No help from Dalvin Cook or that OL… https://t.co/PhFLGvVkWw 44 seconds ago

ryanlcole

Ryan Lawrence Cole The Vikings have played 45 minutes of football. The Vikings have given the ball to Dalvin Cook 7 times. That is all. 50 seconds ago

NWhiting7

Nick In Los Altos @PriscoCBS ThE vIkInGs ArE gOiNg To WiN. DaLvIn CoOk WiLl RuN wIlD. You 🤡🤡🤡🤡 #GoNiners 57 seconds ago

BrandomMolina

Brandon Lmao. Vikings thought they can win with Kirk Cousins’ arm. You take away Dalvin Cook and this entire team starts to fall apart. 1 minute ago

BeauRehner

Beau Rehner Vikings offense continues to be hopeless if Dalvin Cook isn't dominating. People wanna hire Stefanski?? He's got gr… https://t.co/xwc4oJAT61 2 minutes ago

Mishkaveli

Don Мишка Lol vikings are so trash imagine if they didint have Dalvin Cook 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas? [Video]Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas?

The Vikings will look to slow the Saints' passing attack and get Dalvin Cook going when they head to New Orleans for Sunday's first NFC Wild-Card game. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:48Published

Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter & Dalvin Cook Selected To 2020 Pro Bowl [Video]Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter & Dalvin Cook Selected To 2020 Pro Bowl

Three Minnesota Vikings have been selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida this January. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published

