TEHRAN PLANE CRASH

Passenger plane leaving tehran late last night crashed shortly after takeoff killing all 176 people on board.

Rylee carlson reports.

(twitter video)unverifie d video from iranian tv?

Appears to show the ukrainian international airlines flight engulfed in flames.it crashed shortly after taking off.

(video from reuters)the smoldering debris was scattered across a field just a few miles from tehran's airport.

(reuters)dayb reak revealed the extent of the tragedy.

Rescuers searching through the twisted metal and debris found no survivors.

All 176 people on board the plane died.

(ap)(short nats mother crying)family members in ukraine waiting for word of their loved ones, had their worst fears confirmed.

The cause of the crash is still unknown?

Despite initial reports of a mechanical failure.

The airline says the boeing 737 was just three years old and passed an inspection just two days ago.

The crash happened just hours iran laucnhed an attack on iraqi bases housing u.s. soldiers&...... but ukraine's prime minister has urged against speculation, while at the same time taking precautions... (nats up reuters is in ukranian) "we're suspending all activity of ukrainian airlines in iranian airspace until the cause of the tragedy becomes clear."

He said.

(more reuters recovery pictures)the black boxes from the plane have been recovered but iran will lead the investigation?

And says it will not give boeing access to them.rylee carlson