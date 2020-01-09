Raising Money for Officer Matson & His Family

Lowerthird2line:george mallet january 8, 2020 thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at five.

I'm george mallet.

First tonight - the community support growing in for a waseca officer shot in the line of duty.

Officer shot-voinet-1 officer shot-stnger-3 officer arik matson was ambushed while responding to a domestic disturbance complaint on monday.

He is still hospitalized and in critical condition.

Mug 1:tyler janovsky tyler janovsky.jpg charged with attempted murder for shooting officer waseca, mn authorities say tyler janovsky shot and severely wounded matson.

He's now being charged with 3 counts of attempted murder.

Officer shot-stnger-2 donations for officer matson and his family have reached more than 100- thousand dollars at this hour.

This is a look at the gofundme page.

And that's not the only way community members are pitching in.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live now with the details - maleeha?

Xxx officer shot-lintro-3 george, if you look behind me there is a rotating billboard and one of the message you will see is a black and blue flag that say waseca.

This billboard is one way people are standing behind matson an other way is through donations.

I sat down with one woman who goes to church with matson who says this family needs tons of donations and prayers at this time.

From billboards to raise awareness to officer shot-lpkg-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:developing story fundraising for matson albert lea, mn abi gerdes goes to church with the matsons.

Officer shot-lpkg-3 "they are loving and bubbly, they are just wonderful, they are caring, and open."

Officer shot-lpkg-4 upon learning arik matson had been shot while on duty her heart dropped.

"i immediately prayed.

And reached out to our church family."

She says she wanted to help her friends.

"i was just thinking of a way and t-shirts are my thing so i created this logo.

The money from the shirt sales will be donated to the family.

Albert lea police set up an account at the city and county employees credit union.

This go fund me page will also help the matsons.

I spoke to freeborn county sheirff kurt freitag yesterday.

He says before arik was a waseca police officer he was a freeborn county deputy... so he's eager to see the family get some help.

Officer shot-lpkg-5 "and if people have an extra 10 20 bucks that they could spare the family has a long ways to go a little bit of extra money will always help.

Officer shot-ltag-3 ariks wife help created the logo.

Another thing that i wanted to share that i learned when i was chatting with folks in albert lea i met a woman at the gas station who went to high school with arik and say she is not surprised that people are rallying behind him because he is such a great guy.

But she did say she couldn't believe how much money has been raised in such a short people of time.

In rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three.

Thank you maleeha.

In an hour community members will be gathering