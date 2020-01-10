Local Reaction to Tensions Between US and Iran

Between the u-s and iran have reached the point of ballistic attack.

Iran reax-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:last night iran launches missiles at military bases kimt news 3 iran launched missile strikes late last night against iraqi military bases that house u-s forces.

U-s officials say no one was killed.

It was retaliation after the u-s airstrike that killed iranian general qassem soleimani.

This morning - president trump promised to further economic sanctions against iran - but says the u-s ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson is catching up with some people in rochester watching this conflict closely - calyn?

Xxx iran reax-lintro-2 amy - we know rochester is a very diverse city... with many of its residents coming from many different countries.

Earlier today - i stopped by the middle east restaurant to see how people are reacting to the latest developments with iran.xxx iran reax-lmpkg-1 iran reax-lmpkg-2 after president trump addressed the nation... nat people in rochester are watching the news from back home .

Yes we're watching you know to see what is going on for the future.

We hope you know to be in no war.

Mubarak hagomer is from sudan... and anwar sandoqah is from jordan.

He owns the middle east restaurant in rochester.

The two expressed they appreciated the president's speech... and are hopeful for peace.

They say what happens in one arabic country impacts all of them.

Iran reax-lmpkg-3 yeah my message for america or for all worldly nations is for us to live in peace.

You're going to live in this life once you know.

You have to live happy.

Happy with family, happy as a nation, happy... we're all human beings.

/ iran reax-ltag-2 this restaurant is the only one of its kind in rochester.

The owner is from jordan... and tells me he's hopeful for peace in his home country as well as all of the middle east.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.

/ thank you calyn.

We're told nationally - trump administration officials are back on capitol hill today giving lawmakers classified briefings on iran.

/