Local discussion of gun issues

Gulf coast residents spent part- of the day discussing - recent second amendment issues.- - - - citizens and members of the - ocean springs lions club met at- aunt jenny's catfish restaraunt- to talk about issues- regarding gun rights, including- red flag legislation, the - difference between open and - concealed carry, and how- people can become more informed- on second - amendment issues.

- attendees also heard from - keynote speaker e.brian rose, - who led the discussion and says- talking about - constitutional issues like the- second amendment is - something that should be- discussed civilly.- - "if we're not talking about the bill of rights- and our constitutional freedoms- that are protected by the - constitution, then we - don't have a country."

The discussion will continue on- january 23rd at aunt jenny's as- a - representative from the n-r-a - will speak at the next lions- - - - club meeting