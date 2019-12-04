Global  

Local discussion of gun issues

Local discussion of gun issues

Local discussion of gun issues

Gulf Coast residents spent part of the day discussing recent second amendment issues.
Local discussion of gun issues

Gulf coast residents spent part- of the day discussing - recent second amendment issues.- - - - citizens and members of the - ocean springs lions club met at- aunt jenny's catfish restaraunt- to talk about issues- regarding gun rights, including- red flag legislation, the - difference between open and - concealed carry, and how- people can become more informed- on second - amendment issues.

- attendees also heard from - keynote speaker e.brian rose, - who led the discussion and says- talking about - constitutional issues like the- second amendment is - something that should be- discussed civilly.- - "if we're not talking about the bill of rights- and our constitutional freedoms- that are protected by the - constitution, then we - don't have a country."

The discussion will continue on- january 23rd at aunt jenny's as- a - representative from the n-r-a - will speak at the next lions- - - - club meeting




