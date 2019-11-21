Global  

Nicholas Hoult Joins 'Mission Impossible' Franchise | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Nicholas Hoult Joins 'Mission Impossible' Franchise | THR NewsNicholas Hoult Joins 'Mission Impossible' Franchise | THR News
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Nicholas Hoult Joins 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Nicholas Hoult is joining the cast of the next Mission: Impossible movie! The news was announced on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Recent related videos from verified sources

Pom Klementieff joins Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 cast [Video]Pom Klementieff joins Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 cast

Pom Klementieff joins Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 cast She has been announced for the seventh and eighth movies in the action blockbuster franchise, which will see Tom Cruise reprising his role of..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:50Published

