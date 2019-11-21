Nicholas Hoult Joins 'Mission Impossible' Franchise | THR News

Nicholas Hoult is joining the cast of the next Mission: Impossible movie! The news was announced on...



Recent related videos from verified sources Pom Klementieff joins Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 cast Pom Klementieff joins Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 cast She has been announced for the seventh and eighth movies in the action blockbuster franchise, which will see Tom Cruise reprising his role of.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:50Published on November 21, 2019