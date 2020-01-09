'Meghan Markle is a feminist icon' - NY tea shop diner on Harry, Meghan announcement

Tea & Sympathy co-owner Sean Kavanagh-Dowsett and patrons Hannah Postlewait and Rita Castagna offer words of support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Recent related videos from verified sources Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce "a step back" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they plan to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published 2 hours ago Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Want To Be 'Financially Independent' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced they will be withdrawing from "senior" royal duties and intend "to become financially independent." This means they.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:41Published 3 hours ago