WCBI NEWS AT SIX - JANUARY 9, 2020

There's a new top dawg on the mississippi state campus.

But he's known as the pirate... mike leach has landed in starkville.

There was a big welcome party at the airport this afternoon.

Sports director tom eble was also there.

He joins us live from starkville.

David box was last seen in northern clay county early new year's day.

Flood waters have hindered the search.

Crews were combing the houlka creek area, where box's car was discovered with no sign of him.

When the water went down, crews immediately went to work this morning.

"we launched a massive recovery, including drones, cadaver dogs, actually we had over 20 people on the ground.

This is what we planned on.

We have been waiting for the flood waters to recede.

To be able to get the people in there and done it no problem.

In a little over an hour's time, we were able to recover mr. box."

"and i certainly thank god for all of my friends and everyone that has been praying for david's recovery.

So, we got the prayers answered today."

An autopsy has been ordered.

Game and fish, along with crews from west point, columbus, starkville and monroe county helped in the search.

Clay county deputies and ema also helped coordinate the effort.

Wipe to vo a caledonia man is killed after a tree he cut down landed on him.

Lowndes county coroner greg merchant says the freak accident happened off barton ferry road on wednesday.

42-year-old todd waldrop was pinned under the tree in about two feet of water.

Merchant tells wcbi it appears the tree may have been hallow when he cut into it, while on a hunting trip.

Waldrop was found late last night by his wife and friend after they went looking for him.

You may have heard the old saying, "don't be a stick in the mud."

It's also a bad idea to be "stuck" in the mud if you're an accused thief.

It apparently happened to 23- year-old dakota holcomb, twice.

Lowndes county deputies were called to a business on performance drive back on january 3rd, where a gate was damawas damaged and opened.

A truck registered to holcomb was found stuck in the mud and attached to a trailer that was reported stolen.

Investigators say there were stolen items on the trailer, which was backed up to a piece of equipment.

Deputies believe the hamilton man tried to take that equipment.

A few days later the lowndes county schools maintenance shop reported a burglary that happened during the holiday break.

Law enforcement say stolen items from that building were found in holcomb's truck that was stuck in the mud.

Now, he's being charged with seven counts of auto burglary and one count of burglary of a business.

As deputies were looking for holcomb, it turns out he was actually in the amory city jail with 52-year-old randall ott.

Amory investigators say holcomb, for the second time, and ott were found stuck in a field.

Officers found stolen property and charged the men with grand larceny.

Holcomb is expected to face more charges in lowndes county nearly five months after a pickens county man was shot and killed by law enforcement, his family still wants answers.

On august 28th last year, gordo police and the pickens county deputies were called to wallace wilder's home at grandview apartments to check on him.

Officers say wilder, who has a history of mental health issues, wouldn't let them into the apartment.

After forcing their way inside the unit, investigators say wilder threatened officers with a knife.

That's when wilder was shot.

He later died at a hospital.

The state bureau of investigation took over the investigation, and pickens county district attorney andy hamlin turned the case over to the state attorney general's office.

Now, family members want those offices to move forward..

"the first priority is to make sure the investigation is conducted with integrity and transparency.

And it should be done in an expeditious fashion.

You know.

Justice delayed is certainly adding insult to injury for this family, as they continue to wait for answers.

So, our first priority is is to see the criminal investigation is conducted and completed, and we'll make an evaluation about any other steps after that.

Pickens county sheriff todd hall was one of the officers involved in the incident.

First look stinger first look we'll be in an active weather pattern over the next seven days with multiple chances for showers and storms. our main focus right now is on saturday, when severe weather is looking likely.

Thursday night: temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 50s as clouds continue to build in.

We'll see a few showers after midnight, but no storms are expected.

Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: as our storm system approaches, we'll start to see some areas of showers develop through the day.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible by the afternoon and evening.

No severe weather is expected with this batch.

Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Friday night: mostly cloudy with areas of showers.

We're expecting the worst weather to hold off until after sunrise on saturday, so enjoy a good night's rest.

Temperatures will stay rather warm overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday: a line of strong to severe storms will move across the area in the morning and into the early afternoon.

As of now, the officers across the country are being thanked today for their dedication to serve and protect.

This is national law enforcement appreciation day.

Our stephanie poole joins us in the studio with more on what people are doing to show their gratitude .

They're our neighbors and they're our community's protectors..

Today, our communities are honoring them for what they do áeveryá day.

They're on the job - day and night.

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of law enforcement officers are protecting the communities where they live, and where áyouá live.

" law enforcement, it's a tough job, you see the worst.

You see the worst in society, you see the worst things people never see in their lives."

Starkville police sergeant brandon lovelady says while some days are tough, community support keeps him grounded.

" it's good to have something positive, it lets folks know that they support you, they back you up and that you're not doing this by yourself."

Over the years, businesses and community members have shown their appreciation for the men and women who protect and serve starkville and oktibbeha county.

Oktibbeha county sheriff steve gladney says from time to time people will drop off special treats.

" i'll come in one day and there will be cakes and different things in the break room by someone out of the goodness of their heart wanted to make sure that they let us have."

" there's been several times we've been out and had like a major event happen and we didn't get a chance to go eat breakfast.

Everybody is hungry, everybody is trying to come back and get reports done, get rest or whatever we needed done and to come in and you'll see some different goodies."

Community members sometimes provide lunches, dinners, even simple "thank yous".

" kids in different organizations they'll write us a letter.it's absolutely the cutest thing."

Carpenter says it's those random acts of kindness that keep her going.

" it's very nice to know that even though we're working out here 24/7 we have the community support the entire time.

The times you think that you may have been forgotten, no nobody appreciates you, but then something shows up."

" this is a unique place and i'm certainly proud to be the sheriff of this county where i know that we're appreciated and people care about us."

There are a couple ways to show your appreciation... write a letter to a law enforcement officer or you can wear blue.

an area community foundation has a record year..

we take a look at the impact it's having on the area it serves..

2019 was a record year for the create foundation of northeast mississippi.

As allie martin reports, the numbers are important for the agency and the people it impacts.

When juanita floyd started at the create foundation the organization managed 900 thousand dollars in assets.

Thirty five years later, create manages 137 million dollars in assets.

"when you serve people and serve donors then they develop that trust in us."

The create foundation manages charitable funds, makes grants and helps provide non profits with permanent funds to support their various missions.

In 2019, create had a banner year receiving a record 21 million dollars in donations, while assets grew by 29 million dollars.

Mike clayborne is president of create.

"there's a very long list of things that are supported and a lot of it is done in partnership with a lot fo different groups, we have thirteen different community affiliates, which is in essence, the community foundations for their community or county and create partners with those groups to help for their community or county and create partners with those groups to help administer their funds."

Floyd has many stories of how create has impacted peoples lives, and she especially likes to tell the story of how a scholarship fund that was a life changer for one family.

"this student had the scholarship, i interacted with the dad, he would call and say can you release the money, the last year, the dad walked in here, he said i came here to thank you, i said it's not me, e donor, he said, let me tell you this, if it had not been for tht scholarship, my daughter wouldn't have finished college, my wife became ill, i lost my job and that scholarship made a difference."

Create looks to build on the previous year and continue improving the quality of life in the region, through relationships built on trust.

Weather wrap stinger there's a new man in charge of mississippi state football and he has arrived...we're live from starkville, talking the new state coach, next in sports spx open nothing about this season for mississippi state football has been expected, including the newest msu coaching hire, former washington state head coach mike leach leach stepping onto the tarmac at george m.

Bryan airport this afternoon as the newest leader of bulldog football wcbi sports' tom eble was there and joins us live from starkville with more..

mike leach and joe and john conan arriving earlier today

The 34 pet coach they met.

He met with some of the players and fans getting a little southern hospitality

We'll see what happens to him football season is ready for football season 24 hours later my teachers and start felt will hear more from leach tomorrow ... it's open to the public ... courtney back to youthank you, m for that report coach leach's formal introduction is set for noon friday and will be open to the public it didn't take mississippi state too long to find a new head coach after firing former head coach joe moorhead it looks like it won't take coach moorhead too long to land somewhere else sources saying that moorhead has emerged as the leading candidate at oregon as the ducks next offensive coordinator after coach moorhead's firing, the former head coach was tabbed as one of the highest demand assitants available on the market moorhead was fired after two season with a 14- 12 overall record, 7-9 in conference play the coaching news continues... this one out of oxford// memphis football has hired áformerá ole miss defensive coordinator mike macintyre as the tigers ánewestá defensive coordinator memphis making it official this afternoon, saying coach macintyre was "the perfect fit" to lead the tigers defense coach macintyre's ole miss held memphis this past season to 15 pts in the season opener under coach macintyre, ole miss' defense jumped from 114 to 85 in ncaa rankings when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

You are watching wcbi news at six.

