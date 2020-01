Jacob Tobey and the Tulsa World's Bill Haisten preview Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City.

Preview of Russell Westbrook's Return WHO CAN FORGET THATMOMENT???.. RUSSELLWESTBROOK'S 'FLIPSHOT' AGAINST THE LAKERS INTHE 2012 N-B-A PLAYOFFS..SENDING THE ARENA INTO AFRENZY.. FOR THE FIRST TIMESINCE BEING TRADED TOHOUSTON.. WESTBROOK.. BACKIN O-K-C TONIGHT..AND WELCOME INTO SPORTSEVERYBODY.. SAM PRESTICALLED HIM "THE MOSTIMPORTANT PLAYER INFRANCHISE HISTORY".. AND YOUCAN BET THE FANS INSIDE THEPEAKE TONIGHT, WILL TREATHIM AS SUCH..JACOB TOBEY.. STANDING BYIN O-K-C, WITH OUR BUDDY,BILL HAISTEN OF THE TULSAWORLD.. FELLAS.. STILL TWOHOURS FROM TIP-OFF.. BUTWHAT'S THE ATMOSPHERE LIKEIN THUNDERTOWN TONIGHT??..AD LIB INTERVIEW WITH BILLHAISTEN, TULSA WORLDCOLUMNISTJACOB, THANK YOU MUCH.. BYTHE WAY.. THE THUNDER..10-AND-2 IN ITS LAST 12GAMES.. THE GAME ITSELF..BY THE WAY.. THE THUNDER..OUGHTA BE PRETTY