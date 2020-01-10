Global  

Gov. Jared Polis Recognizes Kendrick Castillo's Family

Gov. Jared Polis Recognizes Kendrick Castillo's FamilyKendrick Castillo died in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in May 2019.
In 2020 State of the State address, Gov. Polis says now is the time to work for future generations [Video]In 2020 State of the State address, Gov. Polis says now is the time to work for future generations

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis looked to the future in his second State of the State address Thursday at the state Capitol, telling the lawmakers and others gathered that while the state of the state is..

State Of The State Address Focuses On 'Colorado For All' [Video]State Of The State Address Focuses On 'Colorado For All'

Gov. Jared Polis hopes lawmakers from both parties can work together.

