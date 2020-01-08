Will Middle East Tensions Raise Gas Prices?

At the pump?according to triple a the average price of gas in the state is two dollars and thirty threes cents a gallon, but will the price go up?news 15's tiffany maddox was able to speak with a state oil expert about what these tensions prices, tiffany what are they saying?

For about a week we've been seeing a slight jump in prices at the pump, but oil experts say it may be too early to tell if tensions in the middle east are going to affect any future increases.

Tuesday's attacks on the nation of iran have onlly heightened tensions with the u.s., possibly causing your next payment at the pump to be higher.companies like gas buddy say right now it's too early to tell.

"there was a lot of potential concern that oil and gas prices would go up of course as a result of what started last friday which was the u.s. attack on iranian general soleimani, but iran's response yesterday and then president trump's talking this morning it appears at least for now that there's little or any threat to gas prices at this point."according to reports, national crude analysts say while oil prices will likely hold at seventy dollars a barrel in the u.s., if conflict spreads,prices could go as high as eighty dollars a barrel.

"that's always a concern is escalation and violence in the middle east has a tendency to spread, if something escalates to the point of oil infrastructure again being attacked in some way shape or form.

If this changes there still could be a risk for oil prices."

State oil experts say while there is potential for higher gas prices, there are ways for the u.s. to decrease prices over time.

"the american energy producer because of shell plays and technology and advancements in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing we're ptoducing more oil and are capable of producing more oil than ever before and so if we see a prolonged increase in prices there's a high likelihood that the american energy producer will invest more capital , put more people back to work, bring in more oil to market and we'll counteract the increase in prices."

For now experts say it's a waiting game as the nation awaits a response from iran.

Right before the newscast i used my gas buddy app to check the price of gas in this area and the average was about two dollars and twenty cents.

We will definitely be checking on those gas prices as we monitor u.s. relations with iran.