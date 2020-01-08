Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Will Middle East Tensions Raise Gas Prices?

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Will Middle East Tensions Raise Gas Prices?Will Middle East Tensions Raise Gas Prices?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Will Middle East Tensions Raise Gas Prices?

At the pump?according to triple a the average price of gas in the state is two dollars and thirty threes cents a gallon, but will the price go up?news 15's tiffany maddox was able to speak with a state oil expert about what these tensions prices, tiffany what are they saying?

For about a week we've been seeing a slight jump in prices at the pump, but oil experts say it may be too early to tell if tensions in the middle east are going to affect any future increases.

Tuesday's attacks on the nation of iran have onlly heightened tensions with the u.s., possibly causing your next payment at the pump to be higher.companies like gas buddy say right now it's too early to tell.

"there was a lot of potential concern that oil and gas prices would go up of course as a result of what started last friday which was the u.s. attack on iranian general soleimani, but iran's response yesterday and then president trump's talking this morning it appears at least for now that there's little or any threat to gas prices at this point."according to reports, national crude analysts say while oil prices will likely hold at seventy dollars a barrel in the u.s., if conflict spreads,prices could go as high as eighty dollars a barrel.

"that's always a concern is escalation and violence in the middle east has a tendency to spread, if something escalates to the point of oil infrastructure again being attacked in some way shape or form.

If this changes there still could be a risk for oil prices."

State oil experts say while there is potential for higher gas prices, there are ways for the u.s. to decrease prices over time.

"the american energy producer because of shell plays and technology and advancements in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing we're ptoducing more oil and are capable of producing more oil than ever before and so if we see a prolonged increase in prices there's a high likelihood that the american energy producer will invest more capital , put more people back to work, bring in more oil to market and we'll counteract the increase in prices."

For now experts say it's a waiting game as the nation awaits a response from iran.

Right before the newscast i used my gas buddy app to check the price of gas in this area and the average was about two dollars and twenty cents.

In the studio, tiffany maddox, news 15.

We will definitely be checking on those gas prices as we monitor u.s. relations with iran.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

catalystmission

Catalyst Missions RT @IMB_SBC: #PrayerRequest Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, please pray for the safety of all the people in that region. Pr… 47 minutes ago

CryptoTraderPR0

Crypto Trader Pro Today we see Bitcoin having a slight pullback after the tensions in the Middle East. We do have a inverted h&s patt… https://t.co/zRCioelbQo 1 hour ago

RomanCEGS

Roman Litvin RT @MFA_China: Chinese FM Wang Yi has held phone talks over Middle East with his counterpart Lavrov @mfa_russia. China will enhance strateg… 1 hour ago

dmrcaucus

2020 Iowa Caucuses In a race largely focused on health care and climate change, foreign policy is expected to subsume debate energy am… https://t.co/9GV4TaqonN 1 hour ago

StevenWinkelman

Steven Winkelman @revrrlewis @tylermonroe7 It’s reckless. When tensions are already at an all time high in the Middle East, a former… https://t.co/kVmbuXOVIo 2 hours ago

WinHtay88429057

Win Htay RT @VOANews: ▶️U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House en route to Toledo, Ohio, where he will hold his first campaign rally in… 2 hours ago

Bobmaster909

Connor Sneesby @ighaworth @bbcquestiontime @Miatsf Obviously not, but instead of the U.K./US using diplomacy to deescalate tension… https://t.co/r2XTaAtBnl 2 hours ago

HindesAdrian

Adrian Hindes RT @ASPI_org: Writing for @australian, ASPI's Executive Director, Peter Jennings says 'if not today, then soon, Washington will mount a str… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rising tensions with Iran impacting price of oil [Video]Rising tensions with Iran impacting price of oil

Rising tensions with Iran are impacting the price of crude oil, which impacts gas prices. Although the U.S. has seen minimal changes, oil analysts say that could always change.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Wall Street Slips With Investor Focus On Middle East [Video]Wall Street Slips With Investor Focus On Middle East

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes declined on Tuesday as investor caution persisted amid the U.S.-Iran standoff, and energy shares fell as oil prices gave back some recent gains. Exxon..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.