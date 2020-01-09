Global  

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton's Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton's Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three children.

OKMagazine.com has gathered together some of the many obligations that fill her days.

Kate was just a normal girl before she was thrust on to the world stage when she married Prince William in April 2011.

In an interview following the couple's engagement, Kate made it clear that she was ready and willing to roll up her sleeves and get to work.

"Everyone who I work with I think can see that I'm there pulling my weight and that's really what matters to me," she said.

Kate works on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to connect with the people of the Commonwealth.

She makes countless appearances at events and fundraisers in the United Kingdom, but she also travels overseas as an ambassador to the monarchy.

She is in charge of throwing royal events and garden parties for world leaders at Buckingham Palace.

Kate is also extremely passionate about her charitable causes.

She is outspoken about the importance of mental health, and she championed the Heads Together mental health campaign in 2017.

She also has a love for the arts and is the first royal patron of the Victoria and Albert museum.

William and Kate are parents to sons George and Louis and daughter Charlotte.

Kate and William and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were dubbed the "Fab Four" and poised to modernize the monarchy.

However, Harry and Meghan shocked everyone by announcing their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family on Wednesday, January 8.

Watch the above video to find out more about Kate's royal duties, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
