Challenges To Fixing Roads Prone To Flooding

It as we learn more.

You're taking a live look at lacon road near falkville.

It's just one of several spots across morgan county that are prone to flooding during heavy rain.

It looked very different less than a week ago.

Rescue crews had to help a family of four escape the floodwaters last friday.

But as we prepare for more rain this weekend -- so are county leaders.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us live with why there won't be a permanent fix to the road to avoid flooding.

When i spoke to one morgan county commissioner... he told me the only way to resolve the flooding issue on this road is to elevate it.

But that would cost millions -- and he says the flooding doesn't happen enough to justify spending that much money.

Many drivers tell me they'd still like to see something done.

Natz mos 3 says:"it needs some elevation changes or something to the road down there, it would help out a lot."

Mos 1 says:"matter of fact, the same day the car was in the ditch, i had to turn around from that, or it would've been me."

For many people in falkville... mention lancon road and they all have similar stories.

Mos 2 says:"i usually just turn around to try to avoid it, even if it's just a little bit of water to try and not risk it at all."

They are forced to turn around... and find a detour.

Many say they just avoid the area all together.

Mos 2 says:"i just try to go down the main roads so i don't have to deal with the little roads that are always flooding."

For commissioner don stisher... he says he's doing what he can to help warn people about flooding ahead of time.

All day... he's been driving around checking out roads affected by last week's flooding... and getting together enough high water signs for this weekend... since many have been stolen.

Mos 1 says:"don't move the signs if they're up, they're up for a reason."

Since an elevated road is out of the picture for now... drivers say they'll rely on common sense.

Mos says:"everyone needs to slow down and watch where they're are at and if it's flooding and you can't see through it, you don't drive through it."

Stisher tells me over the past 25 years - they have fixed a lot of roads... eliminating about 85 percent of the problem throughout district three.

Reporting live in morgan co -- mr waay31 news.